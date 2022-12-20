Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $403,943.25 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

