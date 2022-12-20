GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.83 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $88.83 million and $67,019.64 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00005352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.89551594 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $67,549.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

