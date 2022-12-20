General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE GIS traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. 564,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,952. General Mills has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.