Gateway Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $492,333.96 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $492,333.96 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00015333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.49 or 0.05224385 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00496798 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.18 or 0.29435525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.56120127 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $488,751.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

