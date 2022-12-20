Gas (GAS) Price Tops $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00012445 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $121.72 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
