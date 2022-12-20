Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
