Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %

FRHLF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

