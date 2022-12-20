FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123,935 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

