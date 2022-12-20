FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,147 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

