FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

