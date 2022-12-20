FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 760,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

