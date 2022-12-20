FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,728,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,893,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,312,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

