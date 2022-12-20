FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.29 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

