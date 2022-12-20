FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.99. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

