FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,031 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

