FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 135,118 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

