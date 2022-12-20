Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $55.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

