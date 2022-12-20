First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 1,484 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,490 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $202.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.91 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

