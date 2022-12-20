First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.46

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
Shares of First Farmers Financial stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.
About First Farmers Financial
