First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.46

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Farmers Financial stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

