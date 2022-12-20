Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

