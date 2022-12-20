Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.19 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and $11.19 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021941 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

