FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.35. 5,141,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,252. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 62,657.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 219,652 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $99,582,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 103,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 518,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.