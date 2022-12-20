FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Insider Sells $14,107.17 in Stock

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $14,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,930.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tamara Sue Brandt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of FaZe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $37,200.00.

NASDAQ:FAZE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 70,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZE. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth $3,401,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

