Fantom (FTM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60.66 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $562.48 million and approximately $60.66 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,766,226,051 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars.

