FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $429.63.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $22.13 on Tuesday, hitting $397.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,805. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 137.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.