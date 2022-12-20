Evmos Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $96.40 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

