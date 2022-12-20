Everscale (EVER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Everscale has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $53.21 million and $2.35 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,714,846,955 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

