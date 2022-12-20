Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $267.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $284.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.70.

ESS opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $205.76 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day moving average is $249.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

