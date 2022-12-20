Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Acquires $1,999,998.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Bihua Chen acquired 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,813,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,286,099. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Erasca Stock Performance
Shares of ERAS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,961. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
