EOS One Day Volume Hits $152.72 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. EOS has a total market cap of $918.20 million and $152.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00005174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00026136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005230 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,433,795 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

