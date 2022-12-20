Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.80 million and $246,820.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021931 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,365,278 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

