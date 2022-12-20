EdgeRock Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 526,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,165,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

