Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 122043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$52.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.