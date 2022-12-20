Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 453,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

