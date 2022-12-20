Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $132.38 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

