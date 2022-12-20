Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

