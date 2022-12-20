Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DEX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.43.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
