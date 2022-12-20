Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DEX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

