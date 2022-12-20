DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $4,106.09 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00387509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017748 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

