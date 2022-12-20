Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $42.97 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

