DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $87.42 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00016321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $87.42 million and $81,616.32 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,965,124 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.05968512 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52,385.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

