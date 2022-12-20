Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $138.45. 1,901,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,626. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

