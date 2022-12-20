Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. 16,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,160. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

