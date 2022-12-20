Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Acquires 57,600.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 2.88 per share, with a total value of 57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 422,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dakota Gold Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DC traded down 0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,675. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of 2.78 and a 1 year high of 8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.44.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.
About Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.
