Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Acquires 57,600.00 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 2.88 per share, with a total value of 57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 422,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DC traded down 0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,675. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of 2.78 and a 1 year high of 8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is 3.44.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Rating)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.