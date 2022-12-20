D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,353 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.56.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

