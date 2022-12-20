D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $990,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

