D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Shares of V stock opened at $204.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

