D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,343 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after acquiring an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AIA stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $80.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

