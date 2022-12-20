D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,311 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

