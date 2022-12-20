CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Hits $0.0058

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $16.55 million and approximately $91.30 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00580718 USD and is up 15.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

