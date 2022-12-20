Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 235 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

